Decomposed body found in Utah storage unit

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are investigating what led up to human remains being found inside a storage unit.

The remains were found Thursday afternoon on Grant Avenue between 28th and 29th streets. Officers say the body was so badly decomposed, they could not tell if the victim was a male or a female.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Lt. Brian Eynon of the Ogden Police Department. “We do have a few leads that we can look at to try and figure out how and why this happened. It is suspicious.”

The autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.