Department of Correction seeking inmate who walked away from Boise reentry center

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Corrections.

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking an East Boise Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from her job in the community.

Kori Kathleen Freeland was reported missing at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen in the 2600 block of Broadway Avenue in Boise.

Freeland, 31, is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has a fair complexion.*

Freeland’s record includes convictions in Gem and Ada Counties for forgery and possession of a controlled substance.

Freeeland was eligible to be considered for parole on Dec. 3, 2019. Her sentence was scheduled to have been completed on Dec. 2, 2023.

Anyone with information about Freeland’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.