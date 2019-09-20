Endangered missing person alert issued for one-month-old and her mother

BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing person advisory for a one-month-old girl and her 20-year-old mother.

Zacora and Elizabeth Manning are missing from the Rupert area. Details about their disappearance are unclear, but officials are asking the public for help in locating them.

Zacora has light brown hair, blue eyes, weighs around 6 pounds and measures 17 inches. She has a small birthmark above her nose.

Elizabeth Manning has blonde hair, hazel eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. She has a tattoo on her back left shoulder.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call (208) 878-2251 or 911 immediately.