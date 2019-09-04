Hay truck fire spreads to field near Budweiser plant

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – A hay truck caught on fire and ignited a field in Bonneville County on Wednesday evening.

Authorities got a call at 6 p.m. of the fire on York and Jamestown roads (West 65th South and South 15th West, respectively) south of the Budweiser plant. Kerry Hammon of the Idaho Falls Fire Department said the people who had been in the truck were trying to get the flames out with fire extinguishers. She said the truck was fully engulfed, and the fire spread to a nearby ditch and field.

As of 6:45 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were blocking traffic coming from Yellowstone Highway.

The fire is contained — though firefighers are keeping an eye on it — and no structures are threatened. Hammond said numerous fire trucks responded due to the fact that firefighters have to bring their own water to the area.

The cause of the hay truck fire has not been released.