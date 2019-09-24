Idaho Falls Fire Department holding community block party

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The community is invited to come out and enjoy a fun evening with local fire departments this Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. for the 4th annual Fire Prevention Community Block Party.

The block party kicks off the annual Fire Prevention Week (October 6-12). This year’s campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

The event will be held at the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Station 1 Headquarters, 343 E Street. Hot dogs, chips and punch will be provided, courtesy of the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen and Community Food Basket. There will be face painting and a special guest appearance by Sparky the Fire Dog. Add that to games, exit drills, fire engine displays, and other activities, and you have a perfect free evening out with the family! The American Red Cross will also offer safety tips on home preparedness, safety plans and smoke detector installation.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.”

This year’s campaign highlights steps people can take to help quickly and safely escape a fire:

Draw a map of the rooms in your home.

Mark two exists from each room. Mark a path from each exit to the outside.

Include the location of all smoke alarms.

Choose a safe outside meeting place where everybody can meet up.

Add 911 to your plan. Call that number from your neighbor’s phone or a cell phone once you are outside.

Practice your escape twice a year.

The event is hosted by IFFD, Bonneville County Fire Protection District, Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service and the American Red Cross.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.