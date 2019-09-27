Idaho Falls renaming or changing spelling on some city streets to fix past errors

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Thursday night renaming or changing the spelling of several streets around town.

“I was actually surprised at how many of them were misspelled or incorrectly placed,” Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Shelly Smede said. “These changes correct spelling and unify streets with the same name that previously had different spellings.”

The ordinance also standardizes the names of streets, which as the city grew had been given incorrect names. For instance, at some point when a new section of Pioneer Road was constructed, it was accidentally named Pioneer Lane. The same was true of Hemmert Drive, which was part of Hemmert Avenue, and Glass Mtn. Boulevard, which was part of Glass Mountain Boulevard. The names have now been corrected.

The overarching goal of the ordinance aims to help Idaho Falls maintain an efficient and logical street system. It also helps improve emergency response times and assist delivery services in finding addresses.

“As a former firefighter these (old street names) were really confusing for us,” City Councilman Jim Freeman said. “If you can’t find where you’re going on a 911 call it’s not a good thing. These are great changes, a great idea and let’s keep them going.”

City spokesman Bud Cranor said the public works department has already changed many of the signs and that the passing of the ordinance “cleans up” the city’s ability to legally change the street names on maps and plot layouts and GIS systems.

The Public Works Department will replace the handful of signs reflecting inaccuracies with in-house signage equipment, keeping cost low, Cranor said.

The following city streets will change their spelling with the approval of the ordinance:

La Paloma Drive to Lapoloma Drive

Yukatan Way to Yucatan Way

Fox Run Drive to Foxrun Drive

East View Drive to Eastview Drive

Capitol Avenue and Capotil Avenue to Capital Avenue

Telledega Street to Talladega Street

Cassiopea Street to Casseopeia Street

The following city streets will change their names: