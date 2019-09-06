Lightning-caused wildfire burns more than 10,000 acres Thursday night near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN — Nighttime lightning strikes caused a large fire about 12 miles northwest of Aberdeen Thursday night.

The Flat Top Fire started just before midnight on Bureau of Land Management property and spread quickly.

By 10 a.m. Friday, the fire had burned some 10,022 acres, but growth had slowed to almost nothing thanks to a rainstorm and the efforts of local and federal firefighters.

BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee says at this point the fire is not active and has a very low chance of spreading again due to the rain.

The nighttime lighting also caused several other small fires in the area, but those are also mostly out thanks to the rain and firefighters.

All the fires were located in remote grassland areas. There were no structures anywhere near the fires.