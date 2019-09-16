Local organization invites you to ‘fall into fashion’ with the first-ever runway fashion show

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.

IDAHO FALLS – The first-ever “Fall into Fashion” runway event is set to dazzle at the Downtown Event Center on Park Avenue in Idaho Falls.

“Fall into Fashion” is the vision of Gwendalynn Grey, owner of Nostalgic Boutique. The runway event will showcase local shopping opportunities in downtown Idaho Falls.

“I really wanted to bring attention to the unique and personal shopping experience that can only be found in our small shops,” says Grey.

She and Catherine Smith, executive director of Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, have worked together to make the runway a reality.

Sponsored by Idaho Falls Downtown Development, Gwendalynn Grey has gathered participants from several downtown businesses, all women owned and operated, including Sylvia Medina Jewelry, Momieskirts, Silver Serpent Studio, Progressive Laser and Engraving, Lemon Meringue, Pandora’s Baubles and Beads, Healing Hands, San Michele, Treasures, Lily’s Too and of course, Nostalgic Boutique.

Additional women who have brought this event to life include Jennifer Love, who has shared her photography talents; Marisa Bone, a professional model who has coached several workshops for the models to prepare; and Hannah Trost, of Silver Serpent Studio who has provided gallery-style jewelry photos for use during the event as well as created original sterling silver designs that will walk the runway.

Vogue Beauty School & Salon and Urban Nook Salon will execute the model’s hair and makeup and composer and musician Craig Green will accompany the entire event.

“Fall into Fashion” is for women of all walks of life. It will be a night of fun, fashion, and food. It is happening Thursday, September 26, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $25 and include hors d’oeuvres from Diabala’s Kitchen and a no-host bar. Seating is limited.

For further information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here.