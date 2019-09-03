Man accused of murder appeared in court last week, has extensive criminal history

IDAHO FALLS — A Jefferson County man accused of shooting and killing an Idaho Falls man has spent time in prison and was on parole when the crime was committed Monday night.

Marshall Hendricks, 29, had nothing to say during his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Bonneville County. He is charged with second-degree murder after detectives say he shot 30-year-old Rory Neddo in the driveway of a home on the 4000 North block of 5th West.

WATCH: MARSHALL HENDRICKS APPEARS IN COURT

One week ago, Hendricks appeared in Jefferson County for misdemeanor battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause, a witness told deputies Hendricks began yelling at another man on June 12 before punching him. A fight ensued and Hendricks ended up putting his hands around the neck of the victim, according to detectives.

A woman pulled the men apart and Hendricks got into his truck before allegedly continuing with verbal assaults.

After Hendricks sped away, deputies found the victim with lacerations on his hands and legs, a swollen area under his eye and red marks around his neck. The deputy wrote in his report the victim looked as if he was going to pass out.

RELATED | Man charged with murder, victim identified

“He screamed several threats about getting his ‘Boys the AO’s’,” a deputy writes in his report.

Prosecutors charged Hendricks on Aug. 1 with misdemeanor battery. Because deputies did not witness the alleged battery and the charge was a misdemeanor, he was not arrested. Idaho law currently does not allow law enforcement to arrest on misdemeanor charges unless they witness the crime.

Hendricks was released from prison one year ago this month after being convicted of felony theft and felony fleeing law enforcement in Bonneville County and Jefferson County. At the time of those charges in 2016, Hendricks was on probation after spending time on a rider program for a grand theft charge.

Hendricks is also on parole for a separate 2016 incident where he led law enforcement on a chase through multiple counties, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. His criminal history in Idaho lists over 30 cases since 2000.

Bonneville County Capt. Sam Hulse said in a news conference Tuesday that Hendricks used a .40 caliber handgun to shoot Neddo after the two began fighting over a relationship.

Marshall Hendricks | Bonneville County Jail

“They were acquainted with each other and had been arguing in the driveway. The argument resulted in Hendricks shooting Neddo and then leaving in a vehicle,” Hulse said. “We’re still identifying the specifics of that and getting all the information from witnesses.”

RELATED | Investigation underway after man dies of gunshot wound

After speaking with witnesses, deputies believed Hendricks fled to Jefferson County following the shooting and other law enforcement departments were notified.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police found Hendricks within an hour of the shooting and took him into custody. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies picked him up and transported Hendricks to the Bonneville County Jail where he remains on $200,000 bail.

An autopsy on Neddo’s body is expected to be completed later in the week. Hendricks is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17.