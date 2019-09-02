TODAY'S WEATHER
Investigation underway after man dies of gunshot wound

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Courtesy Michele Mangum

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on the 4000 North block of 5th West.

Deputies were called to a home around 6:55 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had died due to a gunshot wound. Neighbors say the man was lying on the driveway.

Courtesy Thomas Valenzuela

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell says detectives have spoken to all parties involved and there is no threat to the community.

Additional information will be released Tuesday. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

