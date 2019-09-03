Man charged with murder, victim identified

IDAHO FALLS — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after deputies say he killed a man Monday evening at a Bonneville County home.

Marshall Hendricks, 29, is being held in the Bonneville County Jail after police say he shot Rory Neddo, 30, at a home on the 4000 North block of 5th West.

“They were acquainted with each other and had been arguing in the driveway. The argument resulted in Henricks shooting Neddo and then leaving in a vehicle,” Bonneville County Capt. Sam Hulse said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Bonneville County detectives notified other law enforcement agencies about the situation and Hendricks being located by Jefferson County Deputies a short while after he left the scene.

Deputies met with Hendricks in Jefferson County, where he was being detained and placed him in custody. Hendricks was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

“We are processing evidence from the scene and sorting through information. We are looking into the nature of the argument and how it led to the death,” Hulse said, adding that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Hendricks has an extensive criminal history and was placed on parole in Sept. 2018 for several felony charges related to grand theft and eluding law enforcement.

