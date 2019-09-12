More than 247,000 people attended the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT – Continuing the tradition of breaking records, the Eastern Idaho State Fair is proud to announce the completion of another banner year for the longest running community event in southeast Idaho. People from all over traveled far and wide to enjoy the Eastern Idaho State Fair and they enjoyed amazing weather while on the fairgrounds. In fact, five of the nine days had average temps over 90 degrees.

So how many people came to the fair in 2019? We’re proud to announce over 247,000 people experienced the food, entertainment and fun grandstand events of the Eastern Idaho State Fair. People came out for all kinds of reasons, but the fun-family entertainment was taken to the next level with unforgettable food, free acts and a variety of thrilling grandstand events. Thousands of people work together each year to accomplish this huge feat and 2019 was no exception.

Every year, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has a goal to bring in the best grandstand entertainment possible. This year, numerous ticket-sale records were smashed as people flocked to see big names takeover Blackfoot. Country superstar, Brett Young, kicked off the fair on opening Friday and was the best selling country concert of all times at the EISF. Over 6,000 people decided to spend the first night of Labor Day weekend at the fair in order to see Young croon out his mega hits such as In Case You Didn’t Know and Here Tonight.

The Offspring performing at the EISF. | Courtesy photo

Always wanting to keep their rock fans happy, the EISF team went after a big name in rock music and landed The Offspring to entertain the fans on Thursday, September 5th. The show did not disappoint. Over 5,000 people came out to see these guys jam during the middle of a work week.

The last two nights of the Eastern Idaho State Fair weren’t just successful. They were completely sold out. On Friday, September 6th, comedian Gabriel Iglesias performed to 7,000 people with hyersterical new material. Crowdgoers will never forget the American Sign Language sign for burrito. The September Slam Demolition Derby was in front of a sellout crowd as well.

For the eighth year in a row, concessionaires competed in the Fairest of Them All food contests. These contests allow our food vendors to introduce new items to their menu each and every year; making sure the EISF fair food remains the absolute best of the best. This years winner of the Fairest of Them All—Entrée award went to the Smoke Salmon Bagel from CR Fish & Things. The winner of the Sweetest of Them All was the Ice Cream Baked Potato from Mama & Papa Leo’s. Best New Fair Food-Sweets went to Creamy Creations for their Birthday Bash Cake & Shake and Mexican Crazy Corn took the honors of Best New Fair Food-Entrée with Mecian Crazy Corn Nachos. The People’s Choice award was given to Outlaw Catering for the ever-popular Bullseye Burger.

“Combine the beautiful weather we had all week with the dedication of thousands of people and 2019 was an incredibly successful year,” says Fair Manager Brandon Bird. “I hope everyone from the exhibitors to concessionaires, sponsors to employees and especially those who attended this year’s event were able to Taste the Fun while making memories at the Fair. We are so grateful to be able to continue this 117-year tradition in this community.”

As clean up of the 2019 fair has begun, plans are already well underway for 2020. Mark your calendars for September 4th through September 12th, 2020.

Country superstar Brett Young performs to the EISF crowd. | Courtesy photo