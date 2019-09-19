Overnight lane restrictions planned for I-15 at Rose Road Interchange

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transporation Department.

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department will reduce traffic on Interstate 15 to one lane in each direction at night Thursday and Friday near the Rose Road Interchange.

The lane reduction will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Traffic on southbound I-15 will be directed to the northbound I-15 side. The on- and off-ramps will remain open.

The nighttime restrictions will allow contractors to demolish the southbound side of the old Rose Road Bridge over I-15. In early October, the contractor will demolish the northbound side.

This work is a part of a project to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98) on Interstate 15. The interchange is expected to open later this year with additional construction activities to be completed in spring 2020.

More information about the $10.8 million I-15, Rose Road Interchange project is available at itdprojects.org/rose. Citizens may sign up for email updates by texting INTERSTATE 15 to 22828 or emailing I-15construction@itd.idaho.gov.