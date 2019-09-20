Police investigating Idaho Falls hotel fire as possible arson

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police detectives are investigating an early morning fire at the Le Ritz Hotel as a possible arson.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements confirmed the direction of the investigation and also said detectives are looking for anyone who may have information about what happened at the hotel Wednesday night.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at the hotel at 720 Lindsay Boulevard. Dispatchers received a call about the fire from a hotel occupant. When firefighters arrived, they didn’t find flames, but the hotel was full of heavy smoke, which was coming from an unoccupied room on the second floor.

Le Ritz General Manager Shelby Johnson tells EastIdahoNews.com the hotel was full that night, with the exception of that room. She said it looks like someone got into the room and set the bed on fire. The person also appears to have tried unsuccessfully to start a fire in the adjacent room of the two-room suite.

No one was hurt or transported to the hospital, although some of the hotel occupants complained of smoke inhalation, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.

If you have information about the possible arson, to call the authorities, contact the Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200 or you can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling (208) 522-1983 or online at www.ifcrime.org.