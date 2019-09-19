Police investigating armed robbery call in Idaho Falls neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement responded in force to the area of Maple Street Thursday afternoon after a call about an armed robbery.

Idaho Falls Police are currently trying to determine the veracity of the call.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com that dispatchers received a call at around 4:30 p.m. from a person who said they were robbed at gunpoint near the Maverik gas station on Sunnyside Road. The individual claimed their wallet and money had been stolen.

Clements said after receiving the call, officers have had difficulty learning more from the victim.

Police responded to Maple Street after learning about possible suspects to the alleged crime. Police detained two people for questioning who may have been involved. At this time no one has been arrested.

Police are still working to determine what happened, but Clements said she does not believe there is any safety concern to the public and they are continuing to investigate.