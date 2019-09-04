Shooting victim intended to fight suspected shooter, according to court documents

Marhsall Hendricks | Bonneville County Jail

IDAHO FALLS — Witnesses told detectives that a man fatally shot Monday evening intended to fight the alleged shooter over a relationship with a woman.

Police say Rory Neddo, 30, was shot in the face, by Marshall Hendricks, 29, in the driveway of a home on the 4000 North block of 5th West. Hendricks is now charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Neddo.

A witness to the shooting told detectives she and Neddo dated for seven years before breaking up several months ago, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. While the two went camping over the weekend, Neddo accused her of having a relationship with Hendricks.

Following the camping trip, the witness dropped Neddo off at his mother’s home before driving to her friend’s house on 5th West. Detectives learned Hendricks and this friend were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

In their report, deputies wrote a call between Neddo and Hendricks was made on speakerphone with the two women present. During the call, witnesses say Neddo said he was on the way to fight Hendricks. After hanging up the phone, court documents indicate Hendricks and the two women discussed how Neddo could beat up Hendricks.

“Marshall made a statement like, ‘The only way to stop Rory is to shoot him,'” court documents say.

Neddo’s brother drove him to the house Monday night and stayed in the car when the shooting occurred.

“Marshall grabbed a handgun from (a woman’s) waist and as Rory approached him and aggressed him he pointed the gun and shot him in the face one time,” witnesses told the detectives. “Marshall then gave the gun back to (the woman) and got into her car … and drove away.”

Detectives say witnesses told them as soon as Neddo stepped out of the car Hendricks pointed the gun. The witnesses say as Neddo approached Hendricks, he said “Do it, do it, do it,” according to court documents.

Deputies found the .40 caliber handgun used in the shooting sitting on a table in the garage with Neddo’s body laying on the driveway.

Rory Neddo | Courtesy Photo

Hendricks drove to a Jefferson County Sheriff deputy’s home and said he had shot someone. Idaho State Police troopers and other Jefferson County Sheriff deputies were called to the home and Hendricks was taken into custody, according to court documents.

Detectives say after taking Hendricks to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, he asked for a lawyer before speaking with investigators.

Both Neddo and Hendricks have extensive criminal histories. According to the Idaho Department of Correction,

Hendricks is on parole after being convicted of felonies in Bonneville County and Jefferson County related to a high-speed chase and theft of a truck. At the time of those charges in 2016, Hendricks was on probation after spending time on a rider program for a grand theft charge. Hendricks was released from prison one year ago this month.

One week ago, he appeared in Jefferson County for misdemeanor battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause, a witness told deputies Hendricks began yelling at another man on June 12 before punching him. A fight ensued and Hendricks ended up putting his hands around the neck of the victim, according to detectives.

In 2016, Neddo was involved in a stand-off with Idaho Falls Police for six hours after law enforcement attempted to serve him with warrants for domestic violence. During the stand-off, police said Neddo made threats to shoot officers and barricaded himself in the home. Neddo was released from prison one year ago this month after serving time for numerous felonies.

Hendricks remains held in the Bonneville County Jail on $200,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Hendricks would spend ten years to life in prison.