Temporary road closure in Grand Teton National Park due to bear activity

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming — There are temporary closures and access changes on the Moose-Wilson Road due to bear activity and dust abatement activities.

The northern section of the Moose-Wilson Road, between the Murie Ranch Junction and the Death Canyon Junction, is temporary closed to the public, including motorists, cyclists, and hikers due to bear activity. The duration of this closure is currently unknown but anticipated through the weekend. The park will monitor the situation and adjust as appropriate.

The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for routine dust abatement beginning 4 a.m. through midafternoon on Tuesday, September 17. If the northern section of the road remains closed due to bear activity during this time, there will be no access to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and the Death Canyon Trailhead Tuesday morning through midafternoon.

Motorists who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Tuesday afternoon may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue. The product used for dust abatement is a slurry of magnesium chloride-the same product that is used to treat dirt roads in and around Jackson Hole. This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles.

Electronic signs are located along the roadway to alert park visitors and local residents of the scheduled road closures. For updated information regarding road access please call 307-739-3682 or visit the park’s Facebook and Twitter sites.

Roadwork schedules may change, or be delayed, due to weather conditions, equipment malfunction, or other extenuating circumstances.