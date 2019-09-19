TRPTA auctioning all busses, equipment, other items to the public

The following is a news release from the Targhee Regional Public Transit Authority.

IDAHO FALLS — The Targhee Regional Public Transit Authority (TRPTA) has announced the public auction of all vehicles and office equipment. Prime Time Auctions, headquartered in Pocatello, will be managing the open and competitive bidding process.

Bidding is now open online here.

Listed below is an auction schedule:

Oct. 4 – Prime Time Auctions will host a preview of auction items for the public at TRPTA from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1810 W. Broadway in Idaho Falls.

Oct. 6 – Auction begins closing starting at 1 p.m. with 30 seconds for each lot to close. If a bid is placed within the last 2 minutes, an additional 2 minutes is added to timer.

Oct. 7 – Auction winners may pick up their items at TRPTA from 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 8 – Auction winners may pick up their items at TRPTA from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Items include used busses, laptops, desks, automotive tools and other miscellaneous office supplies. All items not picked up within seven days are considered abandoned property and may be disposed of or donated per the discretion of the TRPTA Board.

Each buyer pays a buyer’s fee of 10% plus tax per item priced up to $2,500.00. Each buyer pays a buyer’s fee of 5% plus tax per item priced at $2,501.00 and higher.

The auction is being hosted as the beginning phase of the transit authority’s reorganization to pay debt accumulated during the final months of TRPTA’s operations.

“Many of our local creditors have generously worked with TRPTA’s Board of Directors to negotiate our debt but unfortunately, we still have outstanding debt and no cashflow to pay it,” says TRPTA Board Chair Dave Radford, Bonneville County Commissioner.

“The TRPTA Board of Directors continues to work with the Idaho Transportation Department and our legal counsel to pursue options for re-organization and creation of a new fixed bus route within the transit authority’s legal operating area of Bonneville County,” says Idaho Falls City Councilperson and TRPTA Board Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman. “The TRPTA Board of Directors will update the community once a plan is ready to be presented.”

Currently the City of Idaho Falls is the only municipality within Bonneville County that has budgeted funds in the 2019-2020 fiscal year to support the transit authority.