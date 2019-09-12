Woman rushed to hospital following fiery crash

IDAHO FALLS – A woman trapped inside her vehicle was rushed to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning in Bonneville County.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East 113th South and South 1st East around 7:55 a.m. for a report that two vehicles were on fire and in a field.

When first responders arrived, they discovered one vehicle was burning.

“The male driver was able to, climb out of the vehicle and get free,” Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com. “His vehicle was on fire, but the Idaho Falls Fire Department was able to put it out rather quickly. His lack of injuries is attributable to wearing a seat belt and the airbags in his car.”

The female driver of the other vehicle was trapped inside. (Earlier reports indicated more than one person was trapped, but that was not the case.) Crews were eventually able to get her out, and she was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, Lovell said.

Lovell says it appears one of the vehicles was headed eastbound on East 113th South, and the other was headed northbound on South 1st East when they collided at the intersection. There are stop signs with flashing red lights on East 113th South, but there are no signs on South 1st East.

Three Idaho Falls fire engines, three ambulances, a fire chief and multiple Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash.

The identities of those involved have not been released, and investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.