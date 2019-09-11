TODAY'S WEATHER
Yellowstone National Park sees more visitors in August than last year

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Montana

  Published at

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Yellowstone National Park hosted 820,006 visits in August 2019. This is a 0.74 percent increase from August 2018.

So far in 2019, the park has hosted 3,114,696 visits, down 0.69 percent from the same period last year.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreational visits over the last several years (through August):

  • 2019 – 3,114,696
  • 2018 – 3,136,240
  • 2017 – 3,232,708
  • 2016 – 3,269,024
  • 2015 – 3,133,965
  • 2014 – 2,717,039

The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the importance of planning a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check current conditions on the park’s website before they arrive.

