You’re invited to learn about STEM careers during STEM-O-RAMA Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – The Grand Teton Council with the Boy Scouts of America is inviting you to come learn more about STEM careers during STEM-O-RAMA Saturday.

Grand Teton Council District Director Jason Eborn tells EastIdahoNews.com more than 30 different organizations are on-hand to teach kids about various facets of STEM and how it relates to their field.

“Idaho Falls Police Crime Scene Investigators are here with a booth showing kids how to do some of those kinds of things. We’ve got the national guard with some of their equipment showing how STEM relates to those kinds of activities,” Eborn says.

Other booths on display include Idaho State University’s Nuclear Science Department, Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Fish and Game and others.

Some of the more popular demonstrations include the Army National Guard hi-tech artillery and armored vehicles, 3-D printing, crime lab, drones, gold panning, fiber optics and cloud chamber.

Jason Wellwood is a volunteer with the Caribou Chapter of the Gold Prospector’s Association. He is there showing kids about gold prospecting and how to pan for gold.

“We bring out the gold material and we set up panning booths so they can learn how to do this,” he says.

Panning for gold at STEM-O-RAMA | Jason Wellwood

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony inside the Grand Teton Council scout office. Booths will be open all day until 4 p.m. There will also be an open mic karaoke stage, magic show and food court available throughout the day.

“A big part of this is to let people know the scouting movement is still alive and well in eastern Idaho. We want to make sure people know that we’re here,” says Eborn. “We hope to open youths’ minds to possible career paths down the road for them.”

Scouts from all over eastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming are in attendance, but Eborn says anyone is welcome to attend. It’s being held in the old Melaleuca building at 3910 South Yellowstone Hwy. The event is free.

“We’d love to have people come and visit. It’s not an all or nothing thing. You can come and spend a half hour or so or longer if you want to. Just come and check it out and then go on about the rest of the day,” Eborn says. “It’s a good, wholesome family event on a beautiful Saturday.

Grand Teton Council is hosting their 17th annual Trade-O-Ree Sept. 20 and 21, where they will be auctioning off scouting memorabilia for collectors. Learn more about the event by clicking here.