5 Mile Inn Bar & Cafe is a complete loss after fire in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — The 5 Mile Inn Bar & Cafe is a complete loss after an early morning fire in Chubbuck.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 4800 block of Yellowstone Avenue at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Chubbuck Fire Chief Merlin Miller tells KPVI’s Deanne Coffin.

Miller said although they can’t officially identify the cause of the fire, managers of the restaurant indicted to officials that there was a grease fire in the kitchen that morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., the fire was mostly out, but firefighters were still putting out hotspots.

No one was injured in the fire, although the building is a complete loss as its roof has entirely collapsed.

