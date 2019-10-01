Ammon mayor taking walking challenge a step further

AMMON — Almost every mayor in eastern Idaho has accepted a challenge from Blue Cross of Idaho to walk 10,000 steps a day in October, but one mayor is taking it a step further.

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti is asking his residents to participate in a challenge of his own. For each person who walks 10,000 steps three times a week, Coletti will donate $5 the Woodland Hills Park walking path, up to $500.

“I’m also looking to see if anyone will double or triple that (donation amount),” Coletti told EastIdahoNews.com.

If Coletti walks the 10,000 steps each day, Blue Cross of Idaho will donate $1,000 to the city that will be used toward something that helps residents stay healthy.

“I want the $1,000,” Coletti said. “It’s a great incentive to get in shape and stay in shape. It’s not enough for just me to do it – let’s get a lot of people involved.”

Woodland Hills Park is the largest park in Ammon without a walking path, according to Coletti. He said the challenge will hopefully change that while giving the community a way to get healthy.

“Let’s do this and maybe I’ll lose a few pounds in the process,” Coletti said as he announced the challenge.

Ammon residents who wish to participate in Coletti’s challenge need to provide proof of their walking through a step monitoring program such as a Fitbit. They can email that information to scoletti@cityofammon.us.

According to the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, 77 mayors in Idaho are participating in the challenge. Eastern Idaho mayors include: