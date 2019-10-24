TODAY'S WEATHER
Body of missing Utah State University student found, authorities say

Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com

Utah

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Baxter Franklin King

LOGAN, Utah (KSL.com) — The body of a Utah State University student who was previously reported missing has been found, officials say.

Hunters in Logan Canyon found the body of Baxter Franklin King, 19, on Wednesday evening, according to USU Spokesman Tim Vitale.

No foul play is suspected, Vitale added. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating King’s death, he said.

King had been last seen on Oct. 14, and was last in contact with another person on Oct. 17, according to a news release from university officials.

