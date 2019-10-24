Body of missing Utah State University student found, authorities say
Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com
LOGAN, Utah (KSL.com) — The body of a Utah State University student who was previously reported missing has been found, officials say.
Hunters in Logan Canyon found the body of Baxter Franklin King, 19, on Wednesday evening, according to USU Spokesman Tim Vitale.
No foul play is suspected, Vitale added. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating King’s death, he said.
King had been last seen on Oct. 14, and was last in contact with another person on Oct. 17, according to a news release from university officials.
.@PoliceUsu is seeking info about a missing student. Baxter Franklin King was last seen on Monday, Oct. 14. Those close to Baxter believe it’s unusual for him to be out of contact for so long. If anyone has info about his whereabouts, please contact USU Police at 435-797-1939. pic.twitter.com/UPmCNtd2JI
— Utah State University (@USUAggies) October 23, 2019