Utah State University student missing from Logan

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Utah

Baxter Franklin King

The following is a news release from the Utah State University.

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State University Police Department is seeking information about a missing USU student.

Baxter Franklin King was last seen on Monday, Oct. 14, and last texted with another individual on Oct. 17. Those close to the student believe it’s unusual for him to be out of contact for so long. The student has also missed work. He is described as a reliable worker who is always on time.

Baxter is 5-foot, 10-inches, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 19 years old and wears glasses.

Baxter drives a blue 2005 Chevrolet Aveo with a Utah license plate number 545NYM.

Anyone with information should call (435) 797-1939.

