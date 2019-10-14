Community invited to discussion about Chernobyl miniseries

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.

IDAHO FALLS — Earlier this year, HBO released a five-part drama on the Chernobyl nuclear accident. The series has sparked public questions about the safety of nuclear energy, radiation risks and whether such an accident could happen in the United States.

As the nation’s nuclear energy research laboratory, Idaho National Laboratory has extensive experience developing, demonstrating and evaluating different reactor concepts; handling nuclear fuel and materials; conducting post-accident analyses and keeping employees and the public safe from radiation exposure. INL experts understand nuclear energy and the events at Chernobyl and are eager to share what they know.

The lab has organized a series of expert panels to answer the public’s questions about Chernobyl, nuclear safety and radiation. Experts in reactor design, safe operational practices, radiation and the Chernobyl accident itself will be available for hour-long Q&As in both Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

All interested citizens are invited to attend. Bring your smartphone to participate in interactive polling about topics of interest. Attendees will be able to sign up for INL tours and can submit questions beforehand to nuclearquestions@inl.gov.

Locations, dates and times:

Tuesday, Oct. 15

1 p.m., College of Eastern Idaho, 1600 S. 25th E., Building 3, room 306, Idaho Falls

5 p.m., Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls

Wednesday, Oct. 16

7 p.m., Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls

Thursday, Oct. 17