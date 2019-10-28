‘Dangerous wind chills!’ Record-breaking cold temperatures expected in eastern Idaho this week

The following is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service.

IDAHO FALLS — An arctic cold front will drop quickly south from Canada and move through Idaho Monday night. Very cold temperatures and light snow will accompany the front and a half-inch to up to three inches of snow may fall with this very cold system.

Roads may possibly be snow-covered and slippery for rush hour traffic Tuesday morning.

Everyone traveling late Monday night through Tuesday morning should prepare for very cold temperatures, potential snowfall and slippery roads.

Affected areas include Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone.

The latest weather information and 7 day forecast can be found here.