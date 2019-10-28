UPDATE: Names released in I-15 semi crash

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS – On Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1:14 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound on I15 at mile marker 113, south of Idaho Falls.

Robert F. Sorrell Jr., 45, of Pocatello, was driving northbound on I15 in a 2000 Kenworth semi-tractor pulling two 2016 Western semi-trailers loaded with corn. Michael J. Lint, 53, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on I-15 in a heavy-duty crane truck. Sorrell hit the rear of the crane truck, which was traveling at approximately 45 mph in the right lane.

Sorrell was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lint was wearing his seatbelt and was not transported.

The northbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for four and a half hours. The lanes have been reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The driver of a grain truck was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after being ejected during a large crash on Interstate 15 Monday afternoon.

The crash is blocking miles of northbound traffic between the Sunnyside exit and south Idaho Falls exit near Love’s Truck Stop and the Volvo truck dealership. As of 2 p.m., the northbound traffic was being slowly let through one lane to the south Idaho Falls exit. Southbound lanes are moving normally.

The crash involves a semi-truck and a grain truck. Large piles of grain was spilled across the interstate. Three ambulances, two fire engines, a battalion chief and EMS chief responded to the scene.

The male driver of the grain truck was ejected into the middle of the interstate, Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else was transported.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

