Erosion control work scheduled for popular trail

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The city of Pocatello and United States Forest Service (USFS) are joining forces to do a little work on one of the area’s popular trails.

Starting the morning of Wednesday, October 16, the groups will be performing erosion control efforts on Cusick Creek Trail. Staff will put in rolling dips and water bars to help prevent the trail from washing out. The maintenance will also help to improve water quality in Cusick Creek.

“Projects like this make our trails better for all users and crucially, they help improve the health of the City Creek area which the City acquired for watershed protection,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Administrator for the City of Pocatello.

During the work, hikers, mountain bikers, and other recreators are asked to avoid the Cusick Creek Trail area. Signs alerting recreators to the closure will be placed at the trailheads for Gibson Jack, Cusick Creek, Death Valley, Lower City Creek, and Upper City Creek trails.

The effort is scheduled to wrap-up in two weeks but due to unforeseen circumstances, the work schedule may change.

Residents with questions about the closure can contact Hannah Sanger at 208-234-6518, via email at hsanger@pocatello, or the USFS at 208-236-7500.