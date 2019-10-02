Idaho Falls District 91 wants public’s input on longterm plan for school facilities

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls School District is asking its patrons to give input on long-range recommendations for upgrading its facilities.

The East Idaho district has spent months developing recommendations for a 10-year facilities plan, and it now wants patrons to review them, said Idaho Falls Superintendent George Boland.

Recommendations include:

Grade configuration changes for elementary, middle schools and high school students.

Elementary boundary changes.

School renovations, additions and new construction.

Construction projects could include replacing, rebuilding or closing elementary schools, the district said in a press release Tuesday. High school upgrades could include renovating or rebuilding Idaho Falls High School on its current site and updating Skyline High School to include performing-arts space and a career-technical education center.

It’s not the first time Idaho Falls has worked through plans to update its aging infrastructure. Previous calls for input contributed to a $110 million bond issue to rebuild Idaho Falls High School and remodel Skyline High School. Voters rejected the measure in November.

The district then pushed a pair of proposals totaling $99.5 million for similar upgrades to the high schools. Both of those measures fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass.

This time, the district contracted with consulting firm Cooperative Strategies to help develop a 10-year plan. The firm “conducted an independent analysis of (the district’s) school buildings, looking at issues such as condition, capacity and programs,” the district said. It’s also “working with a Steering Committee of (district) parents, patrons, students, staff and community leaders.”

The upcoming meeting will take place Oct. 8 at Skyline High School, located at 1767 Blue Sky Drive in Idaho Falls.

Those unable to attend can visit a district webpage with the recommendations and a place for patrons to provide feedback.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 2, 2019.