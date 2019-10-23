Idaho State-Civic Symphony brings sounds of Hollywood and superheroes to Pocatello

What’s that?! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Wait! It’s the Idaho State-Civic Symphony, and it’s prepping for a weekend full of music from your favorite movies!

The symphony, comprised of Idaho State University students, faculty and members of the Pocatello community, is staging its annual Pops Concert Friday at 7:30 p.m. The show pays tribute to “Stories from the Silver Screen.”

Then, on Saturday at 11 a.m., the symphony will play its Halloween Family Concert, this year titled “Fairytales and Superheroes.”

“These concerts will be all about your favorite music from the movies that you love, from the adventures, the westerns, the great love stories to even ‘The Screech’ from ‘Psycho.'” Heather Clarke, the symphony’s executive director, told EastIdahoNews.com.

Clips and highlights from the films will play on a giant movie screen, accompanying the musical performances both nights.

Plus, the symphony is literally rolling out a red carpet for the attendees of Friday’s show. Audience members are encouraged to dress in their Oscar best to get a taste of what it feels like to be Hollywood royalty on the night of a big movie premiere.

There will also be pre-show activities for all ages. On Friday night, a pre-concert reception will start at 6:30 p.m. and feature a cash bar and a chat with the show’s conductor, Dr. Julie Sorensen.

Saturday’s pre-show festivities will open at 10 a.m. and include games and activities, including an “instrument petting zoo.”

“Kids can try their hand at blowing into a flute or trying a cello,” explained Clarke. “(There are) lots of different things that kids can try.”

Kids are also welcome to wear their Halloween costumes to Saturday’s show.

Both shows are intended to not only entertain but also allow the symphony to help those in need. Donations are welcome at Saturday’s show and will go to Benny’s Pantry, a food bank on the Idaho State campus that helps to feed hungry students during breaks or who don’t go home for the holidays. Click here to learn more about Benny’s Pantry.

The symphony is also reaching out to the community through a partnership with the Marshall Public Library.

“The theme for the symphony this year is ‘A Storied Season,’ so every concert throughout the season is focusing on different types of stories,” Clarke said. “The partnership with the library is just another way to bring this theme into the community and to the patrons of the library.”

As part of this partnership, the symphony has provided concert tickets to the library that patrons can “check out” and use to attend the symphony for free. The tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Click here for more information.

Clarke said this weekend’s shows are the perfect way to introduce yourself to the symphony and classical music.

“Many who people think they aren’t classical music listeners actually may find that they know and are very familiar with a lot of the music that’s going to be shared this weekend,” she said. “It’s going to be so familiar, and even if someone were to think they’re not a classical fan or a symphony goer, this would be the concert try it. Come give us a try.”

Click here learn more about the Idaho State-Civic Symphony.