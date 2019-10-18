Investigation underway after 2 mule deer bucks are shot and left to waste

The following is a news release from Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Stock image

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two separate incidents of waste of big game in Caribou County.

Sometime between October 10 and October 12, a 3 X 3 mule deer buck was shot with a rifle and left to waste south of Blackfoot Reservoir in Unit 72. A member of the public discovered the deer approximately 100 yards off of China Cap Road.

A member of the public also reported a 2-point mule deer buck left to waste in Unit 74 approximately 60 yards off of Mountain View Road, six miles west of Grace. The deer was shot with a rifle sometime between October 10 and October 13.

If you have any information related to either of these incidents, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Joshua Leal at (208) 390-1624 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.