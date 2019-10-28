ISP urging you to slow down and pay attention after multiple fender benders on I-15

IDAHO FALLS – Several of you have noticed police cars along Interstate 15 between Shelley and Idaho Falls, and wondered what’s going on.

In addition to a major crash along this route Monday, Lt. Chris Weadick with Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com there have been multiple fender benders.

Both lanes are open, but cleanup from Monday’s earlier wreckage is causing traffic delays and many people are not paying attention and following too close, says Weadick.

“We have personnel still working on the shoulder of the road, and we have flashing lights and troopers in the area. We’re just asking people to honor the safety messages we post on the overhead signs to slow down, don’t follow so close and stop driving distracted,” Weadick says.

ISP also responded to a semi-truck crash on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 369.5 near Palisades and there have been reports of additional slide-offs due to extremely slick conditions.

Drivers should be prepared for changing road conditions. The Idaho Transportation Department is putting sand on Highway 26.

The latest weather and road conditions are available by clicking here.