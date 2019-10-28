ISP warns drivers of ‘extremely slick conditions’ as multiple slide-offs are reported on US 26

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a semi-truck crash on US Highway 26 at milepost 369.5 near Palisades.

One lane of the highway is blocked and drivers are being warned about extremely slick conditions. It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.

Additional slide-offs on US 26 have been reported and ISP, along with Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, are responding to the area.

Drivers should be prepared for changing road conditions and the Idaho Transportation Department is putting sand on the road.

