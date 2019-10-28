Local car dealership donates vehicles for students to raffle off

IDAHO FALLS — Students at Thunder Ridge High School raffled off a brand new car to a lucky person Friday night during the school’s last home game of the season.

A person from Missouri won the Chevrolet Spark, valued at $17,000. He was among some 3,500 people to buy raffle tickets for the car over the last year, according to Thunder Ridge Principal Doug McLaren.

The vehicle was donated to the school last fall by the Tadd Jenkins Auto Group. Students had an entire calendar year to sell raffle tickets before a winner was chosen on Friday during a game against Madison High School.

About 500 to 600 students participated throughout the year and raised more than $35,000, which will be used to fund activities programs at the school.

“I really appreciate Tadd Jenkins and his willingness to donate this car,” McLaren said. “And I’m grateful to our community that are willing to support our student organizations. It takes a lot of money, and this goes a long way to helping our programs run.”

Also on Friday, the Tadd Jenkins Auto Group donated a Ford Fiesta for the school to raffle off next year.

These types of events aren’t unique to Thunder Ridge High School. The auto group has been doing this at Blackfoot High School for the past three years. Earlier this year, Blackfoot High School announced they had raised $80,000 in their latest vehicle raffle. Jenkins has also already donated a car for Blackfoot’s fundraiser next year.

“Tadd Jenkins wants to give back to local communities, and this is one of the ways we do it,” company spokesman Dusty Bee said.

Additionally, Jenkins has also donated new cars to Ririe High School and Snake River High School for raffle fundraising programs running in those schools.

“It’s another way our company is trying to pull together to help people,” Bee said. “Giving back is the definition of small town values….and we’ll continue to look for ways to give back.”

Courtesy Tadd Jenkins Auto Group