Man arrested after police say he stabbed woman multiple times and took off

POCATELLO — Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times Saturday night.

Steven Skylar Drain, also known as Johnny McLeod, was taken into custody Sunday around 3:45 a.m. following a brief standoff with police.

Officers were called to the 500 block of South 8th Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a dispute involving a man and a woman. The woman had been stabbed several times, according to a Pocatello Police news release.

Drain was seen leaving the home and investigators asked the public for help in finding him.

Police received several tips and officers were led to a home on the 1500 block of Zener Street. Drain was arrested following a standoff.

The name and condition of the woman have not been released. Police say there is no further danger to the public and charges are pending against Drain. Officers thank citizens for their help.