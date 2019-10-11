Man who shot sheriff’s deputy sentenced for crimes in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A man who shot a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for his crimes in Bonneville County.

Beginning in Sept. 2018, Juan Santos-Quintero, 24, robbed and burglarized multiple victims in Idaho Falls. In Nov. 2018, law enforcement tracked him to a home in Firth where he shot and seriously wounded Bingham County Sgt. Todd Howell before being taken into custody.

On Wednesday, District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Santos-Quintero to 30 years in prison with 25 years fixed, five years indeterminate for the multiple robberies and the burglary in Idaho Falls.

Santos-Quintero pleaded guilty to three felony charges of robbery and one felony charge of burglary as part of a plea agreement. In turn, Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Tanner Crowther agreed to drop two other robbery charges and one burglary charge from Sept. 10, 2018.

Crowther also agreed to not recommend more than 20 years fixed for the robbery charges. Burglary carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. During the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Crowther asked for 20 years for the robbery charges and the maximum 10 years for the burglary charge.

Pickett sentenced Santos-Quintero to 20 years fixed for the robbery charges and five years fixed with five years indeterminate for the burglary charge.

Pickett ordered the sentence to run concurrently with the 27 years to life Santos-Quintero was sentenced to for shooting Howell.