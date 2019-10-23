Melaleuca employees receive nearly $2 million in longevity bonuses

IDAHO FALLS — It was a day of celebration at the Melaleuca Global Headquarters Wednesday as nearly two million dollars in longevity bonuses was given to 152 team members.

CEO Frank VanderSloot and other leaders handed out the checks at the company’s annual employee meeting. Melaleuca pays $5,000 on a five-year anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $33,000 ($20,000 net) at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years and $30,000 at 30 years.

“The whole purpose of this meeting is to celebrate our team members and their accomplishments that they’ve had not only this year but over the years they have worked with us,” said Jamie Reynolds, Melaleuca VP of Human Resources.

Wayne Billman, Melaleuca VP of International Operations, began working for the company in 1999 on the production line. He has been promoted 15 times over the past two decades and received a $33,000 check ($20,000 net) Wednesday.

Melaleuca VP of International Operations Wayne Billman received a $33,000 bonus ($20,000 net) to celebrate his 20th anniversary at the company. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“Today is a pretty surreal day,” Billman told EastIdahoNews.com. “Here at Melaleuca we’re more of a family than a business and that’s one of the reasons why I love working here. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen this happen at any other company.”

Since VanderSloot launched the longevity bonus program in 2007, nearly $28 million has been paid out to team members. The bonus is for all full- and part-time employees, regardless of position or pay level, and an employee’s length of service is the only qualification.

VanderSloot said every employee who invests their longevity bonuses and contributes to Melaleuca’s 401K will have more than $1 million in savings when they retire from the company.

Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot spoke to his employees during a company meeting Wednesday in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s our goal that all Melaleuca employees will retire as millionaires,” VanderSloot said. “Even the janitors will retire as millionaires if they simply follow our program.”

Billman said he plans to invest some of his bonus and pay off debt with the remaining amount.

“There are multiple employees that have done the same thing I have,” he said. “They have been able to work with Melaleuca for a long time and progress.”

Melaleuca also honored employees with perfect attendance bonuses, including one man who has never been late or had an unexcused absence over the past 21 years. Other team members who have done exceptional things over the past year were presented with awards.

Melaleuca has distributed nearly $28 million in longevity bonuses to its employees since launching the program in 2007. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“Frank values his team members – every single one,” Reynolds said. “He says, ‘If you’re going to go the distance with me, I want to put you in a great place so when you retire, you can retire as a millionaire.”

Melaleuca is currently hiring for dozens of positions. More information can be found here on the Melaleuca Jobs website.