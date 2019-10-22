One man injured after officer-involved shooting in Rexburg

REXBURG — A Rexburg street was blocked off early Tuesday morning due to an officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to the area of 2nd North and 2nd West at about 1 a.m, according to a Rexburg Police Department news release.

Neighbors tell EastIdahoNews.com a gunshot awakened them.

It’s not clear what happened, though authorities say an adult received a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Rexburg Police Department called in the East Idaho Critical Task Force, which is conducting the investigation for this incident. Investigators with the Idaho State Police, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

At this time the names of those involved are not being released until a formal investigation has been completed.

No officers were hurt in this incident. Police Chief Shane Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com that per protocol, the officer or officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Law enforcement began leaving the street at around 7 a.m.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in eastern Idaho in the last four days. On Friday night, a suicidal man was fatally shot by officers in Idaho Falls, after he allegedly pointed a gun at them and the weapon discharged.

Additionally, there was an officer-involved shooting in Boise over the weekend, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Check back with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

