Over 1,200 rainbow trout will be released in 3 ponds next week

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 1,200 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range the first week of November at the following locations:

Hayden Pond. Nov 4-8 – 600 fish

Hyde Pond. Nov 4-8 – 400 fish

Kids Creek Pond. Nov 4-8 – 200 fish

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Idaho Fishing Planner.