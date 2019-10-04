Police are asking for help identifying these three people

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are asking for help identifying three individuals they believe have information regarding a burglary.

Police are investigating a car burglary that happened at Apple Athletic Club at 2030 Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls on Sept. 29 in the early afternoon. A person allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole credit cards then used those credit cards around town.

According to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements, police believe the people in the photos may have been involved in the burglary or have significant information about it.

Clements said stealing a person’s credit or debit card is an automatic felony.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Courtesy IFPD

Courtesy IFPD

Courtesy IFPD