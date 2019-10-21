Police ask for help finding man who left for work and hasn’t been seen since

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is asking for help in finding a man who left for work Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Matthew Painter, 25, left at 4:30 a.m. and was possibly wearing a Burger King uniform. He is believed to be driving a 2013 gray Chevy Cruze with Idaho license plate 1M C2850.

Painter is 6’1″ tall and weighs 225 lbs. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Painter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008 or dial 911.