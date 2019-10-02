Snowfall causes major traffic slowdown on Teton Pass

JACKSON, Wyoming — Heavy snow and slick roads are causing a major traffic slowdown on the Teton Pass just across the Idaho/Wyoming border.

Dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com a semi-truck jackknifed on State Highway 22 around 8 a.m., which started the initial slowdown, however that crash has been cleared.

Authorities say the most significant cause of the slowdown is vehicles struggling up the pass without chains or snow tires.

Wyoming Highway Patrol officers are working to speed up traffic, and as of 10 a.m., conditions were improving.