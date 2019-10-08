Spuds spill on highway in ‘most Idaho news ever’

POCATELLO — A truck spilled potatoes onto U.S. Highway 30 near the Simplot plant Tuesday morning around 11.

ISP Troopers are on scene of a truck rollover on US 30 near the Simplot plant near Pocatello. Road is blocked but traffic is moving. Drive slow and be patient. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/IKmxfI9mjK — ISP, Commercial Vehicle Safety (@ISPCVS) October 8, 2019

Idaho State Police said the road was partially blocked until the early afternoon.

“Several taters were bruised in the incident, but most are doing well,” ISP, Commercial Vehicle Safety tweeted. “The incident is clear and road is open. Please don’t stop in the road to pick up any loose taters.”

Meanwhile, the Idaho Statesman called the incident “the most Idaho news ever.”