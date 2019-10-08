TODAY'S WEATHER

Spuds spill on highway in ‘most Idaho news ever’

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pocatello

Courtesy Idaho State Police

POCATELLO — A truck spilled potatoes onto U.S. Highway 30 near the Simplot plant Tuesday morning around 11.

Idaho State Police said the road was partially blocked until the early afternoon.

“Several taters were bruised in the incident, but most are doing well,” ISP, Commercial Vehicle Safety tweeted. “The incident is clear and road is open. Please don’t stop in the road to pick up any loose taters.”

Meanwhile, the Idaho Statesman called the incident “the most Idaho news ever.”

