Texas emergency responders get free pizza after Canadian firefighters mistakenly order takeout from 2,300 miles away

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) — A cheesy mistake is now transforming into the latest international pay-it-forward campaign.

It’s called “#RandomActsOfPizza”, and it started with San Antonio firefighters receiving pizza from fellow firefighters more than 2-thousand-miles away.

“I didn’t expect it,” said Fred Nunez, Owner of Alamo Pizza and Wings. “Not at all.”

On Monday, Nunez says his restaurant received a long distance call worth a lot of dough. On the other end of the line, a fire station in Alberta, Canada.

“I asked one of my firefighters to order from our local Alimo’s Pizza joint,” said Alex Pavcek, a firefighter from Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Service. “18 large pizzas, for pickup.”

Skeptical of the large purchase, and unusual area code, Nunez wrote down the group’s credit card information while the 18 pizzas were made.

“Then he came to me, and said, “how come this pizza place has a San Antonio phone number?”, Pavcek explained. “I was like, they don’t.”

“He called us back and said, I made a big mistake. I meant to call Alimo’s Pizza here in Canada.”” said Nunez, describing his conversation with the Canadian firefighter.

On Thursday, we received photos of Alimo’s Pizzeria in Alberta Canada. The name, one letter different, but the location is roughly 2,300 miles from Alamo Pizza in San Antonio, TX.

By the time firefighters realized what had happened, the pizzas had already been baked.

“We owned it, and started asking where’s the nearest firehouse,” said Pavcek.

More than 300-dollars worth of pizza was given to two San Antonio fire stations courtesy of the Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service. According to Pavcek, they also gave pizza to a San Antonio Police Department substation.

“They got on our Facebook page, and started to send us pictures and messages,” said Pavcek, referring to the SAFD firefighters. “We made some friends.”

Alamo Pizza here in San Antonio gave the Canadian firefighters a 40% first responder discount.

The gift that keeps giving for #RandomActsOfPizza. The hashtag is now trending, as people purchase and give random people pizza as an act of kindness.