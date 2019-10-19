The Winter’s Tale to be performed at BYU-Idaho

Courtesy BYU-Idaho
The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.
REXBURG — Students will perform for the first time at Brigham Young University-Idaho, The Winter’s Tale, a play adaptation of William Shakespeare. Opening Oct. 23, and running through Nov. 2, the Department of Theater and Dance will perform the classic play in the Snow Drama Theatre in Rexburg.
Considered the ultimate ghost story, The Winter’s Tale tells the story of how Leontes, King of Sicilia, is filled with jealousy over the friendship the king of Bohemia and his own wife share. His lack of control over his emotions will bring tragedy and regrets to his life, and pain to the lives of those he is appointed to love and look out for.
The story will take mysterious turns of events in order for the characters in the story to find redemption and peace. It is truly one of Shakespeare’s greatest masterworks.
“We are retelling it as a Russian fairytale. It’s not an easy play to place, because the first half is a full-on tragedy, and the second half is what is considered a ‘pastoral comedy’. It does not fall on Shakespeare’s usual genre.” said Amelia Bahr, play director for The Winter’s Tale. “It has strong themes like repentance, forgiveness, and loss, but above all that, restoration. It is about how you come back from doing bad things, and how you and the world have to change so you can be forgiven.”
Tickets are $3 for BYU-Idaho students and $6 for the general public. For a complete list of showtimes and to purchase tickets online, visit byui.edu/tickets. Tickets are also available for purchase at the University Store Ticket Office or by calling (208) 496-3170.
