USPS issues tips for mail customers after carriers in Idaho suffered 50 slips, trips and falls last year

The following is a news release from the United State Postal Service.

IDAHO FALLS — Last year 50 Idaho postal carriers were injured due to an unforeseen slip, trip or fall— and many of the incidents occurred as a result of unsafe or hazardous conditions on their mail routes. Nationally, in 2018 an average of 51 postal carriers per day were injured by slips, trips and falls.

Slips, trips and falls often lead to carriers needing time off to heal, which can cause delays or interruptions in mail delivery. And they could have been prevented.

For example: A Mountain Home carrier tripped over a customer’s hose and incurred wrist and ankle injuries. This prevented the employee from riding their bicycle for several months.

Property owners could be liable if a carrier falls because of unsafe conditions on their properties. Costs include medical expenses and repayment of lost work hours, which can total thousands of dollars. The Postal Service makes the safety of its employees a top priority. The week of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1 is dedicated to fall prevention awareness.

Here are four simple tips to prevent slips, trips and falls by mail carriers and others on private property year-round:

Inspect the path

Walk the path your carrier takes along your property to identify hazards. This may be an entrance that you use less often. You may not realize that there is a hazard present. Replace doormats that roll up along the edges, and use rubber-backed mats to prevent them from sliding. Ensure there is adequate lighting along the walking path.

Repair hazards

Cracks in steps and porches, loose railing, uneven sidewalk joints and loose bricks or blocks in the walkway can be caused by deterioration over time. Water is a main culprit. Check drainage slopes and look for pooling areas, as this will also prevent slippery ice spots in the winter. Make repairs as quickly as possible. If you are not able to make the repair, block off the area or add paint to an uneven surface to bring attention to it.

Control slippery surfaces

Leaves, rain and ice can all pose serious fall hazards. Keep leaves off walking paths, use sand in paint for traction on porches, and clear the ice and snow from the path your carrier takes.

Be informed

Postal customers with access to postal notification features, such as Informed Delivery for letter mail and package tracking, are urged to use these features to determine if mail is expected that day, and to ensure a path has been adequately cleared for the carrier to make a safe delivery. Expecting a package delivery on a Sunday? Postal officials urge residents and business owners to clear delivery paths of hazards throughout the weekend. Sign up is free at InformedDelivery.com.