Why drivers will be diverted completely off I-84/86 Tuesday night

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

SHOSHONE – Beginning Tuesday night at 10 p.m., a new detour will be in place for motorists heading east on Interstate 84/86 from Burley toward Pocatello. During this time, crews will install new structures to hold overhead signage.

Weather permitting, this temporary traffic pattern is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30.

“Unlike previous detours that have been occurring in this area, this portion of construction requires that we direct motorists completely off of the interstate,” said ITD Project Manager Travis Hitchcock. “Directing traffic to Idaho Highway 77 and Idaho Highway 81 will allow for safe installation of the structures without traffic traveling underneath.”

This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, underway since May of last year. Construction is scheduled to finish by late 2020.

Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage in place to safely direct motorists through the area.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction, of Draper, Utah is the prime contractor on this project.