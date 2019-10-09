Widespread snow today with cold temperatures tonight

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service is expecting widespread snow across much of eastern Idaho on Wednesday.

A band of snow showers started moving across the area Wednesday morning and will be pushing southeast across the Snake River Plain this afternoon toward Burley, Rockland, American Falls, Pocatello, McCammon, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and the Caribou Highlands until about 5 p.m. Snow is expected to keep falling in some parts of eastern Idaho until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

At lower elevations, not much of the snow is expected to stick, although there may be as much as an inch in some areas.

More snow will stick in higher elevation areas. There is a winter weather advisory in both Fremont and Clark counties, and between 1 and 4 inches of snow is expected. There is also a winter storm warning in southern Montana, where about 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected.

Compounding the snowfall are high winds throughout eastern Idaho, which are creating blowing and drifting snow. A wind advisory was issued for the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Pocatello and American Falls. These areas will see southwest winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph until at least 5 p.m.

As of noon, the Idaho Transportation Department had closed a section of Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana state line due to the snowstorm.

Officials are advising motorists to be prepared for slick roads, high winds and reduced visibility.

Temperatures will mostly be in the 30s in eastern Idaho during the day, and drop below 10 degrees on Wednesday night, according to the NWS forecast.

Thursday is expected to be sunny, and temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s.

