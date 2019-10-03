Wind advisory issued in eastern Idaho on Friday

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of eastern Idaho on Friday.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. in the following areas: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected with gusts of up to 50 mph throughout the Snake River Plain and in the eastern Magic Valley. The strongest winds are forecast after 3 p.m.

Gusty winds may damage trees or homes or may cause blowing dust from fields. Drivers of high-profile vehicles may have difficulty driving due to cross-winds.

For a complete 7-day forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.